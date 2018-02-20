× TBK Bank Sports Complex will feature a new hotel

BETTENDORF, Iowa – The sports complex being built near Middle Road and Interstate 80 is planning to feature a new hotel as well.

Frontier Hospitality Group of Davenport announced plans to open The Cambria Hotel at the site of the new TBK Bank Sports Complex next year. The announcement was made on February 20.

The 112 room hotel will be built during the second half of 2018 and the first half of next year and will feature onsite dining, a fitness center and a multi-function meeting space.

“The hotel prototype is very eye appealing and it fits the bill for not only the sports teams and their families, but also the Quad City bound business traveler,” said Dan Huber, CEO and Co-Owner of Frontier Hospitality Group in a press release.

“Not only will we host dozens of teams, but our corporate guests will be drawn to the adjacent restaurants, the bowling alley and arcade found within High Five Lanes & Games,( the family entertainment center attached to the TBK Bank Sports Complex), and the amenities found within the Sports Complex, most especially the fitness center,” Huber said.

This hotel is the latest addition to the $50 million investment that is the TBK Bank Sports Complex.