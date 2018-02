Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois- We now know the fate of the Sandburg Mall. The building will broken up into five different lots.

The city council unanimously approved the plan Monday, February 19. The president of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development says breaking up the property will give mall owners more flexibility on whether they want to sell or redevelop the lots.

The president also says it's part of a long term plan for the future of the area.