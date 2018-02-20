× Rain winding down toward evening…Light wintry mix heading into the weekend

Rain will be winding down across the area leaving between 1 to 4 inches of rainfall mostly east of the river with amounts significantly lower more west you go. Any left over moisture we see heading into the evening hours could briefly change to a light wintry mix. Otherwise, skies will remain cloudy the rest of the night.

Another concern will be the any standing water refreezing as temperatures are expected to drop around the 20 degree mark. The most vulnerable areas will be on neighborhood streets and sidewalks. So, be careful walking to work or school.

Wednesday will not only be our brightest day for the rest of the week but also the coldest with highs around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Temperatures in the days ahead will be more seasonal with highs around the 40 degree mark. However, several waves of light moisture will interact with these temperatures setting the tone for a light wintry mix of precipitation starting later Thursday into Saturday. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here