Prosecutors fight to keep Rock Island arson suspect behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Prosecutors are fighting to keep a man who started a big fire in Rock Island's district in state custody.

Jason Anderson has been in a state facility for the past two years for the arson, but time is up to legally confine him.

The fire destroyed or damaged nine buildings on the block.

A hearing will be held later this month to decide if Anderson will be set free or ordered to remain in custody of the Department of Human Services.

"We believe through our allegations and the complaint that he would cause some harm to the community and we are concerned, so we filed a petition to keep him basically in the custody of the department of human services." said John McGehee, Rock Island County State's Attorney.

The February 20 hearing was continued because Anderson needed a different sign language interpreter.