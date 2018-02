Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On February 20, Elizabeth Wadas was in the kitchen with Stephanie Sellars and Jessica McMahon from Baked Beer and Bread Co.

Today they showed us three of their signature menu items:

1. “Hanky Panky’ cocktail

2. The bacon-baked sourdough

3. Boozy Cupcakes

Want to visit Baked Beer & Bread Co?

Head over to 1113 Mound Street in Davenport, Iowa 52803.

If you're interested in being booked for News 8 Trio, contact producer Andrew Espitallier at Andrew.Espitallier@wqad.com