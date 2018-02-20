Murder may be connected to road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- A hearing for a man charged with shooting to death a motorist in East Moline was postponed Tuesday, but sources say police believe the motive is connected to a road rage incident.

Willie Minor, 29, was in court for what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing, where police officers were expected to testify about the circumstances that lead to his arrest in the death of Jon Keener.

Keener, 52, was shot in the head just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 6th.

Rock Island County States Attorney John McGehee declined to comment on a motive, or whether it is allegedly connected to road rage.

"I can't talk at all about that," McGehee said, after Minor's preliminary hearing was postponed until two weeks from today.

He said more information should come out at the next hearing.

Minor remains in the Rock Island County Jail on two million dollars bond.