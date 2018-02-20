× Mercer County Crime Stoppers seek information on wanted man

NEW BOSTON, Illinois – The Mercer County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that would lead to the arrest of a wanted man.

Police are looking for Joshua Dale Session, 31, who was last known to be living at 715 Oak Street in New Boston, Ill.

Session is wanted out of Mercer County on numerous felony charges including aggravated fleeing and eluding, and residential burglary.

Session is a white male, 6’02’ and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Session also wears glasses and has tattoos of marijuana leaves on his upper arm.

Anybody with information is asked to call Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-582-2762 or at 309-582-3500.