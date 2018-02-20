Flooding forcing road closures across region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steady rain and melting snow are pushing area rivers and streams over their banks, leading to a number of road closures.

In Scott County, 288th Street from 82nd Avenue to River Camp Road and 90th Avenue from 277th Street to 288th Street are closed due to high water on the Wapsipinicon River.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department also issued a flood statement. It reads:

In Jo Davies County in northwest Illinois, multiple roads are closed in the Galena and Hanover area. They are:

Holland Rd & E. Roberts Rd (Scales Mound)

N. Carr Rd at railroad crossing

S. Main St. and S. Bench St (Galena)

S. Fulton Rd and Evergreen St (Hanover)

W. Rush Rd and S. Four Corners Rd (Hanover)

6900 block of W. Blanding Rd (Hanover)

W. Steele R. and S. Burton Rd (Elizabeth)

S. Apple River Rd and S. Goose Hollow Rd (Elizabeth)

S. Crazy Hollow Rd off Ill. Route 84 (Hanover)

W. Buckhill Rd and N. Bowden Rd. (Galena)

There are also reports of multiple road closures due to flooding in Jackson and Clinton counties in Iowa as well. The National Weather Service Quad Cities has issued flood warnings for the following counties: