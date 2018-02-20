Chicago fans who taunted Washington Capitals player banned from United Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The four fans ejected from Chicago's United Center for making racist taunts against a black hockey player have been banned from attending Blackhawks home games.

The fans were notified of the decision directly by the Blackhawks, team spokesman Adam Rogowin wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Monday.

"Racist comments and other inappropriate behavior are not tolerated by the Chicago Blackhawks," Rogowin wrote.

The ban comes after four fans were ejected for chanting "basketball, basketball, basketball" at Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly, who was sitting in the penalty box during the Blackhawks' 7-1 win on Saturday.

The Blackhawks and arena officials reacted swiftly by ejecting four fans shortly after an off-ice official sitting next to Smith-Pelly — notified building security.