Augustana comes back to beat Elmhurst 79-77. The win gives the Vikings a share of the CCIW title and earns them home court advantage at this CCIW tourney.
Augustana’s comeback clinches share of CCIW
-
Augustana men stay in CCIW race with win
-
Augustana WBB roll to big CCIW win
-
Augustana MBB has big second half to beat Millikin
-
Augustana Basketball has come from behind win
-
Augustana Women’s Basketball ready for another solid run in the CCIW
-
-
Sortillo’s senior moment save Augustana
-
Augustana women race past Elmhurst
-
Augustana women celebrate Senior Night in style
-
Izzy Anderson finds perfect it close to home
-
Augustana College students turn love of video games into scholarship opportunities
-
-
Augie prepare for the Illini and plenty of Orange
-
Augustana Men drops home contest to Carthage
-
Augustana WBB falls to Carthage