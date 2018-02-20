× ATF to assist with investigation of I-80 Trucking Equipment fire

COLONA, Illinois – Fire investigators have not been able to determine the cause of a fire at I-80 Trucking Equipment, but the The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is now getting involved and are asking people with information to call an arson hotline.

Leslie Strain with the Illinois Fire Marshall said that a preliminary search of the scene is done and that the cause of the February 7th fire cannot be determined.

People with informatoin are asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-252-2947. The ATF said you can also reach out to them directly.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Colona Police are also involved in the investigation.