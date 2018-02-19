The Rock Island Music Association (RIMA) receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $560 for the January Three Degree Guarantee to the Rock Island Music Association.
Accepting the check were Shawna Cassidy and Melissa Temple from the Rock Island Music Association.
The Rock Island Music Association’s mission is to facilitate communication between the music faculty, parents and the community; provide financial support for special projects; and build great spirit throughout the Rock Island/Milan School District’s music departments and our organization.
If you would like to learn more about the Rock Island Music Association, please click here.
If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.