Rock Island rolls into Sweet 16, rematch with Edwardsville

Posted 11:52 pm, February 19, 2018, by

Lady Rocks race past Bradley Bourbonnais 79-48.  Brea Beal scores 26 points and grabs 17 rebounds.  Chrislyn Carr adds 22 as Rocks now get another shot at Edwardsville, the school that has ended the Rocks season each of the last 3 years.