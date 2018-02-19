× More rainfall, fog expected… Flood Watch out for the Rock River

Not the prettiest of days out there despite temperatures climbing into the lower 60s in the Quad Cities. For areas more north of the Quad Cities its been mainly dense fog and temperatures in the 40s. In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from now until 10am Tuesday morning from Iowa City, Tipton in Iowa to Milledgeville, Illinois.

The big concern will be additional rainfall which could tally over an inch in spots east of the river by this time tomorrow. We’ll also keep an eye on the Rock River as any run off for this recent rain combined with the mild temperatures may lead to ice jams in spots.

It will start off mild on Tuesday as the rain slowly tapers off later that day. Cold front will push on through around lunchtime slowly dropping our lower 50s that morning to the lower 40s later that afternoon. Could see some mixing as the last of the raindrops comes to an end. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Filtered sun with 30s for highs will highlight both our Wednesday and Thursday before we see a potential wintry mix heading into the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

