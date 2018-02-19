Man struck by a van in Rock Island dies from injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - A Rock Island man who was hit by a car on February 16 has died after spending a weekend fighting for his life.

Rock Island Police said they were notified that Robert Quinones, 50, of Rock Island died on February 19 because of his injuries.

Quinones was taken to Unity Point Health in Rock Island after being struck, and was later transferred to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. His family said he spent the weekend on life-support.

Police said no charges have been filed against the driver of the van, right now.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Original report: