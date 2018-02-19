LeClaire ready to vote on rezoning for Kwik Star gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa - The city council will vote on whether or not to rezone land for a new Kwik Star gas station on February 19.

The company wants to build a new store on Cody Road at the base of Eagle Ridge road in LeClaire, near Steventson's Restaurant.

In order to make that happen, the city must rezone that piece of property. However, some LeClaire residents are against that idea.

Last month, neighbors took their complaints to city council. They argue that the development would hurt the "gateway" into the city.