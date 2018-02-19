Happy National Love Your Pet Day!

Today is National Love Your Pets Day.

Yes, we know what you’re thinking. “Isn’t EVERY day love your pets day? Or shouldn’t it be?!”

That is hard to argue, but the folks at National Day Calendar say today is extra special and that you should set aside some time to give extra attention to and pamper your pets. So dog or cat. Iguana or ferret. Cockatiel or cocker spaniel, give that pet a hug.

And feel free to put a pic of your pooch or feline in the comments. Here is a gallery of some pet pics we’ve already gathered: