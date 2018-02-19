Fire at “Norma’s Place” displaces a dozen women and children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Cleanup's underway at Norma's Place, an historic home that houses a dozen women and children in Davenport, after a Sunday morning fire.

"I yelled at my daughter, I said get out of the house, then I ran through the house making sure everyone was gone," said resident and supervisor Becky Kearfott, who was one of five women and children inside at the time.

The house suffered water and smoke damage, and it will be a few days before residents can return.

The home is part of Norma's Place, a 14-month program that provides housing, hope, and a job for women dealing with issues like domestic abuse or addiction.

"Women from all walks of life. Domestic abuse, sex trafficking victims, addiction, homeless, coming out of incarceration. We specialize in finding who really wants to change their life. We're not a homeless shelter, you can't just show up and spend the night. It's a 14-month program," said Rusty Boruff, with Norma's Place and 180, the not-for-profit that runs the program.

The cause of Sunday's fire is still under investigation. The residents are staying at a local motel for now.