× Construction company owner dies in Columbus Junction after accident

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Police say the owner of a construction company has died after an excavated area where he was working caved in.

Columbus Junction police say 52-year-old Anthony Hills, owner of Hills Construction, was working on a sewer repair when the collapse happened in the afternoon on February 16.

Ten agencies from the area responded to the scene.

Police say an investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been launched into the death.