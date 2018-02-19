Clinton comes away a winner as Jared Simpson sinks a free throw with three-tenths of a second to go. King win 40-39.
Clinton upsets Davenport West
-
Clinton, Iowa, businesses contend with boil advisory after water main break
-
Clinton, Iowa to Unveil New Bike Program That’s First of its Kind in Iowa
-
‘Hate has no home here’ signs combat hate in Clinton, Iowa
-
Man accused of robbing Clinton, Iowa gas station
-
Pleasant Valley rolls to win over Clinton
-
-
Davenport Central gets back in the win column with win over Clinton
-
Joe Wieskamp reaches 2000 points as Muscatine beats Clinton
-
Clinton boil order lifted after two days
-
North Scott cruises to win over Clinton, T.J. Case mic’d up
-
Davenport North beats Clinton
-
-
Davenport North Girls beat Clinton
-
North Scott shares MAC Championship
-
Pleasant Valley earns share of the MAC title