The Score Sunday features the Assumption Girls Basketball team as they pinch their ticket to state. Matt Randazzo talks with Alleman Baseball Coaches about indoor baseball tournament to benfit Will Kohn. FCA story of the week features Wethersfield Senior Bryce Elias.
The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Will Kohn Baseball Tournament, FCA – Bryce Elias
-
The Score Sunday – Drills and Skills Baseball Camp, IHMVCU Girls Shootout, Parker Kress, Kewanee Swimming
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee
-
The Score Sunday – QC Steamwheelers, FCA Paige Bradford
-
The Score Sunday – Wethersfield GBB, Moline Swimming, FCA- Tyler Best
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, Moline BB, FCA – Zach Petersen
-
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Iowa HSFB Open Borders, Jason Marquis, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Annaan BB, Alex Tanney, Gage Williams, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman BB, Rock Island GBB, Iowa Bowl Game, FCA – Brett Erwin
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Kicks For Conan, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Monmouth College FB, FCA -UT Basketball
-
-
The Score Sunday – Orion Football, First Tee Golf, Augie BB and FCA-Jayde VanHyfte
-
North scores 3-point win over Assumption
-
Assumption rolls past Central