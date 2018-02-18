× Sunny end to the weekend, but a rainy start to the work week

It’s a foggy start for some of us. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in place for areas along and north of I-80 until 10 AM this morning. Once the fog clears, we’ll see plenty of sunshine! Breezy southerly winds will help to warm us up into the upper 40s today.

The evening will remain pretty quiet, but cloud cover will begin to move in after midnight. As a low pressure system tracks closer to us, showers will begin to move in before the sunrise.

Showers and even a few storms will continue throughout our Monday, and it’s definitely going to feel like spring with highs around 60! The rain will linger throughout our Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. With heavy rain possible, some places could pick up well over an inch of rain.

While it will be a rainy start to Tuesday, we may see some wintry mix by late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak in the 50s, and then crash near freezing by Tuesday evening. A little freezing rain, sleet, and snow may pass through before we dry off by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham