Pete bush stepping down as Assumption Wrestling Coach

Posted 10:53 pm, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:55PM, February 18, 2018

Pete Bush has been Wrestling Coach at Assumption for 12 years.  During his tenure he has coached 9 different individuals to State Championships. The Knights have won 5 State Team Titles.  Bush has decided to call it a career after a dozen years and will step down as head coach.