Pete bush stepping down as Assumption Wrestling Coach

Pete Bush has been Wrestling Coach at Assumption for 12 years. During his tenure he has coached 9 different individuals to State Championships. The Knights have won 5 State Team Titles. Bush has decided to call it a career after a dozen years and will step down as head coach.
