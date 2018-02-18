One man in police custody after high speed chase ended in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- One man is in police custody after he led them on a high speed chase before noon on February 18th.

Iowa State Patrol said the pursuit started in Moline on 1-74 and ended in Davenport on Welcome Way next to the Lexus Dealership.

Iowa State Patrol, Davenport Police Department, and Bettendorf Police Department were all on scene.

Police say the man was driving a dark grey Dodge Durango when he hit another car and lost control of his vehicle.

Iowa State Patrol says no one was hurt and the man was taken into police custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.