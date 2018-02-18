× Get ready for a soggy start to the work week

What a nice end to the weekend! Hopefully you enjoyed it, because we have quite a bit of rain on the way. While this evening will remain dry, cloud cover and fog will build in during the overnight hours ahead of our next low pressure system. Showers will be moving in just before the sunrise with lows in the upper 30s.

The rain will continue throughout our Monday, and highs will be getting close to 60 during the day. Showers and storms will last throughout the night, and even into the majority of Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s, but get ready for a crash in temperatures that evening! We’ll drop around freezing, and some of the rain will change to a little freezing rain, sleet, and snow late Tuesday night. Once all of the rain passes through, we’ll be left with about 1-2″ of rain across the area.

Sunshine will make a comeback on Wednesday, but highs will struggle to reach the low 30s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham