Bulldogs race past Central 85-42
Bettendorf girls cruise in post season opener
-
Bettendorf cruises in MAC finale
-
Bettendorf impresses in season opening win
-
Bettendorf Wrestling holds off Assumption
-
Bettendorf girls earn 7th MAC win
-
Bettendorf home hit with gunfire
-
-
Bettendorf scores 2 point win over Davenport West
-
Bettendorf overcomes loss to Bell to punch ticket to the Dome
-
Parents voice concerns over Mark Twain and Jefferson school consolidation
-
Bettendorf temporarily eases parking restrictions in Downtown area
-
Bettendorf Planned Parenthood office closing permanently
-
-
Bettendorf girls hold off Central in close game
-
Bettendorf eyes revenge, better results at the Dome
-
NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson dares kids to dream at Rivermont Collegiate