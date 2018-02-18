Tennessee Titans Quarterback Alex Tanney hosting his annual passing academy for local football players. Close to 100 players were at this years camp which give quarterbacks and wide receivers a chance to learn ways to make them better players.
Alex Tanney host passing academy
