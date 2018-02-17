× Nice hint of spring will wrap up the weekend

A heavy burst of snow earlier today gave us about 1-2″ of wet snow across the area! With fresh snow and a clear sky tonight, we’ll see overnight lows drop into the upper teens. A little fog can’t be ruled out.

The chilly air will be short lived as highs soar near 50 on Sunday! While we’ll have a strong southerly breeze, we’ll also have plenty of sunshine.

Cloud cover will begin to move in late Sunday night ahead of our next low pressure system. By early Monday morning, rain will be passing through, and it will be lasting through the entire afternoon. A few pockets of heavy rain and even a few storms are possible. We’ll soar near 60 in the QC thanks to this low pressure drawing in the warm air.

However, much colder air will filter in on Tuesday. We’ll see temperatures fall at or below freezing by Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will lead to a change from rain to wintry mix. We have the potential for seeing freezing rain, sleet, and a little snow by Tuesday as well.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham