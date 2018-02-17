New QC Veteran Center gives out first free meal to Vets

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Dozens of Quad City veterans filled up a new center catered whose goal is to help those who’ve fought for our country.

On February 17th, the Quad City Veteran Outreach Center gave out a hot meal in their new location.

According to the center’s coordinator, Lola Vandewalle, they moved into a new facility in order to expand their services because of a growing number of veterans seeking assistance.

“We’re all volunteers here. We’re here to say thank you to them, whether they served abroad, as a support team or they were fighter pilots, we’re here to say thank you to all of them,” said Vandewalle.

With the expansion, the center is providing additional services such as PTSD group sessions, a permanent hair salon for free haircuts to veterans, and a movie exchange service.

The center will be open three times a week but after a dedication ceremony in March it will extend to 4 days from 8 a.m to 3 p.m.

The new location is at 2720 West Locust street in front of the Mississippi Fairgrounds.