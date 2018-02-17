Hundreds hit the streets for 8th annual Red Dress Run fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT--The 8th annual Red Dress Run brought 250 people dressed in lace and silk in freezing temperatures, Saturday, February 17.

The event is held by the Quad City Hash House Harriers to raise money for local nonprofit organizations. This year’s proceeds go to Ribbon’s for Kellsey.

“It just makes me so proud I’ve been to every red dress run that we’ve had. The first year we had 12 people and now we’ve got runners from the quad cities but we’ve also had hashers come from all over the United States to party with us today and raise money for Ribbons for Kellsey,” says organizer, Betsy Green.

The nonprofit organization serves Quad City families with children living with epilepsy or autism.

“They give weighted blankets to kids with autism which helps them ease transitions and gives them comfort. They provide anti-suffocation pillows for kids with epilepsy which could literally save someone’s life,” says Green.

Runners followed a marked trail through Davenport and stopping at different stations with food, drinks and games.

This year the Hash House Harriers raised $13,250 for Ribbons for Kellsey.