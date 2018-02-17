× Alexis, Illinois boy dies after falling through ice

ALEXIS, Illinois– A boy from Alexis, Illinois has died after going missing and falling through ice at a pond according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, who’s name is not being released now, was reported missing on February 16, 2018 and was soon recovered from a frozen pond near Alexis, Illinois.

According to law enforcement, the boy was transferred to a Galesburg hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is heading the investigation. They had help from the Alexis Police Department and Fire Department, Monmouth Fire’s cold water rescue team, and the Canton, Illinois dive team.

The investigation is still ongoing.