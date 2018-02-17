× A little snow today… springlike warmth to follow

While our Saturday is looking just a little bit warmer, we have some light rain and snow mix on the way. A brief wave of snow will change over to a rain/snow mix as temperatures climb into the mid 30s. Any snow accumulations will be less than an inch.

The sky will begin to clear out tonight, and we’ll be getting chilly with lows in the low 20s.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with sunshine and highs near 50!

The springlike weather will continue into Monday as our next low pressure system tracks near us. Not only will it help to draw in much warmer air, but count on periods of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be around 60 in the Quad Cities. Once this system passes to our east, cooler air will begin to filter through the Quad Cities. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach the 40s with more cold rain in place. We’ll likely see a change over to wintry mix by Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham