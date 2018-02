× Watch live as NASA astronauts perform space walk

NASA astronauts are out of the International Space Station for the third space walk of the year. Two spacewalkers will move a Latching End Effector (LEE) from its attachment on the station’s Mobile Base System rail car to the Quest airlock. The procedure will last about 30-45 minutes and began around 6:00am CST.

Here’s a live video feed from NASA.