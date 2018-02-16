× Warmer winds slowly return in the days ahead.. New week starts with a soaker

After a bright but cold Friday comes a bump in temperatures in the days ahead along with a couple of rounds of precipitation.

Lets start off with tonight when a weak disturbance from the west tracks just to our north on Saturday. After seeing lows in the lower teens overnight comes a steady rise in temperatures as well as an increase in clouds heading into Saturday. These clouds will shake a few light snow showers along with a few raindrops in spots during the afternoon hours. Fortunately, this event will not cause any travel headaches. Highs on Saturday will top around the mid to upper 30s.

That takes us to Sunday and the weekend’s best as we bring back a southerly wind and plenty of sunshine. Highs that day will top around the 50 degree mark.

I’m still expecting temperatures to get even warmer on Monday as a strong and tightly wrapped storm system tracks just to our north. This will blow in a gusty south wind soaring temperatures around the 60 degree mark that day. However, this flow will draw gulf moisture north and drop some steady to moderate rainfall across the area. Rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out either.

Have a great weekend!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

