Vendors fill QCCA Expo Center for annual Outdoor Show

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – As snow continues to melt and Spring gets closer and closer, dozens of vendors are filling the QCCA Expo Center to help you gear up for outdoor adventures.

The Outdoor show is running from February 15 through February 18, 2018.

Displays include boats, sonar and depth finders, motors, and bait/tackle gear. Guest speakers include Hall of Fame legendary angler and one of the top competitors on the FLW Walleye Tour, Ted Takaski, In-Fisherman author Matt Straw, Jeff Faulkenberry from Endless Season Guide Service, and Bass fishing Hall of Famer Hank Parker.

A “Kid’s Kamp Area” will feature a trout pond, minnow races, and archery for kids.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for kids ages 6-15, and free for kids 6 and under.

Hours:

Thursday: 4 p.m – 8 p.m.

Friday: Noon- 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m – 8 p.m.

Sunday- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.