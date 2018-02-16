× Scammers at area stores are pretending to raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs

BETTENDORF, Iowa — If you see a Boys & Girls Club member selling cookie and soliciting donations outside of a grocery or other store around the Quad Cities, be advised they are not actually a Boys & Girls Club member and are instead scammers.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley sent out a release on Friday, Febl. 16, detailing a scam that is capitalizing on their good name to dupe the public.

According to the release, scammers are standing outside local businesses and soliciting donations, pretending to be representatives of the organization. The most recent incident was on Friday, outside the Hy-Vee on Utica Ridge Road and also at the Ulta and TJ Maxx stores in Bettendorf.

The individuals there were selling cookies and asking for money, claiming the funds support the Boys & Girls Club. The club does not sell cookies and is not actively soliciting donations at this time.

The release states that similar scammers have set up shop at area Walmarts and also sometimes go door-to-door in residential neighborhoods.

The organization has asked police to investigate.