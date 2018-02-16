× Pedestrian struck by car in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Rock Island Police responded to the intersection of 11th Street and 18th Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on February 16, after a car struck a pedestrian.

Police say the person hit was an adult and that he was transported to Trinity West Hospital.

The officer we spoke with does not know the extent of the pedestrians injuries. Police confirm the accident was not fatal on the scene.

They say drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the accident, and that the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

At this time, no citations have been given.

This is a developing story and details are limited. WQAD will will update this post as more information becomes available.