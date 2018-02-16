NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: What To Do With Those Leftover Roses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine's Day is over - sigh - and the beautiful roses you received are wilting (bigger sigh), but you don't have to throw them out!

During our weekly "Nailed It Or Failed It" segment during WQAD News 8 at 11am, I showed you two ways you can preserve and reuse your bouquet.

The first craft is this Rose Heart Shadow Box from The Crafting Chicks. All you need is a shadow box (which you can find at any craft store), the heads of some roses, and Eric's favorite - a glue gun. See how we did by clicking the video above.

The second craft we put together is Frugal Family Home's Homemade Rose Water. It's a strange process and I was skeptical that it would actually work, but you can see what happened by clicking the video below.

Last, but NOT LEAST, Jon made us our Cocktail of the Week! You can see how he made it below and here's the recipe for Cafe con Chata:

1 ½ ounces RumChata

RumChata 1 cup Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee

Combine in a mug and Enjoy!