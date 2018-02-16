× Multi-vehicle accident with injuries forces closure of Avenue of the Cities near I-74

MOLINE — Avenue of the Cities between 19th and 24th streets was closed in both directions shortly after 11:30 a.m. following a multi-vehicle accident with multiple injuries on Friday, Feb. 16.

Moline Police said at least one injury was serious. Multiple ambulances were dispatched. The road will remain closed while investigators are on scene, they added.

Both east and westbound lanes were closed as of 11:45 a.m.

This is a developing story, we will bring you more information when it is made available.