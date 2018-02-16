Miracle for Madi Holds Third Annual Evening of Hope Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - The third annual "Evening of Hope in Honor of Miracle for Madi" had a record turn out with 125 guests.

The event raises money for Spinal Muscular Atrophy research in honor of 12-year-old Madi Ramirez, who News 8 met at the end of January 2018.

She was diagnosed with S-M-A type 2 in 2008, it's a disease that takes away the ability to walk, eat or breathe.

Right now, there is no cure only a drug called Spinraza that helps rebuild lost muscle and each dose costs $275,000.

All of the funds raised goes towards Cure SMA, which funds research for the disease.

For Madi's family it means a lot to see so many people supporting their cause.

"The support is wonderful, we feel very blessed that people in the community have taken the time, spent their hard earned money to support us tonight, it's not just about the dollars raised about feeling that support and knowing that people are here for us," said Megan Ramirez, Madi's mom.

They hope to raise $30,000 for research.