Man accused of head-butting 2-year-old son as discipline

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a southeast Iowa man accused of head-butting his son to discipline the 2-year-old.

Court records say 21-year-old Zachary Fritsch, of Washington, is charged with child endangerment causing injury and assault causing injury. Des Moines County Jail records say he remained in custody Friday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

A court document says Fritsch, the boy and the boy’s mother were visiting a West Burlington residence when the child was injured. His mother and another woman took him to a medical center, where workers notified police about the possible abuse victim.

The woman with the boy’s mother told investigators that Fritsch head-butted the boy’s forehead after yelling at him for playing with a bottle and pacifier that didn’t belong to him.