Jimmy Kimmel gets chocked up and calls out President Trump

Jimmy Kimmel is usually known for his hilarious political call-outs in his opening monologue. However last night was a little different as Jimmy fought back tears.

Last night Kimmel called out President Donald Trump to go on camera and “Do Something.”

Kimmel told President Trump to, “Tell your buddies in Congress, tell Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and Marko Rubio, all the family men who care so much about their communities that we need laws, real laws that keep assault rifles out of the hands of the people that are going to shoot our kids.”

Kimmel later got chocked up about the number of school shootings we’ve had. Kimmel said, “Children are being murdered.” As you can see in the video he is trying to hold back the tears.

He then goes on to call out President Trump stating; “We haven’t even begun talking about it, you have literally done nothing.”

Kimmel also reached out to President Trump on Twitter saying; “Yes @RealDonaldTrump, it is time to do something about school shootings…” He then ended his tweet with a link to everytown.org.