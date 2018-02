× Emergency Crews on the scene after construction accident in Columbus Junction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa – Police say emergency crews are on the scene in downtown Columbus Junction following a construction accident near Main Street and Walnut Street.

The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on February 16. Police say crews were still on the scene at 5:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries, or on the nature of the accident.

This is a developing story. Details are limited and WQAD will update this story with new information as it becomes available.