× Bettendorf temporarily eases parking restrictions in Downtown area

BETTENDORF, Iowa – The city of Bettendorf says they will not strictly enforce the Two Hour Parking zones downtown for the time being.

Due to ongoing repairs in the Alley Utility Easement between 16th Street and 23rd Street, the city said they are temporarily easing the restrictions to assist with business and residential parking needs.

The lift on restrictions will remain in effect until April 1, 2018.