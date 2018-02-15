Workers injured in blast at UPS Freight in Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- An explosion at UPS Freight on the west end of Rock Island left three employees injured and significant damage to property.

The blast came from inside a semi-trailer where fork lifts were stored at the 31st Street site, just south of Andalusia Road, according to Fire Marshal Greg Marty.

It happened Thursday, February 15th when workers turned the ignition on one of the lifts while starting their day around 5 a.m., Marty said. It's believed that there was a leaky propane tank in one of the fork lifts, which ignited a spark.

Three employees were injured in the blast; two were treated at the scene and one was transported to a hospital, Marty said. Significant damage was done to the semi as well as the building as cinder blocks and glass were blown out.

Crews remained on scene until about 7 a.m.