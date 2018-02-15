Voters meet with former IL governor Pat Quinn, running for attorney general

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn visited the Rock Island Public Library as he campaigns to be the next attorney general.

While speaking to voters, Quinn talked about how he can protect consumers, specifically against utility companies. He said when the companies get tax cuts, he wants to ensure they make their way back to the consumer.

He upheld the Rock Island County's Citizen Utility Board, which represents every day people when it comes to their utility bills.

"It's the largest consumer board in Illinois and it works directly with the attorney general's office," said Quinn, "to make sure that the attorney general has a partner, a consumer partner to make sure these big utilities are serving the public and not gouging the public with unfair rates that aren't right."

The board has been around since the 1980s.