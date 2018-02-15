See what the visibility will be like for your morning commute

Watch for thick conditions this morning, especially for the morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning through 10am. Even after sunrise, be sure to “click” your headlights on.

Yesterday afternoon, I was driving on River Drive in Davenport and accidentally pulled out in front of a Ford Explorer. It wasn’t anything that could’ve caused an accident, but they were quick to flash their bright lights in my rear view mirror (and tail-gate me for a few blocks). But I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation had I been able to see them well. So please turn on your headlights. For me, I wasn’t close to an accident but that could be the case for other people.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s until the fog burns off. After that, clouds will stick around but temps will rise to around 44 degrees. A few showers are possible, especially east of the Quad Cities.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen