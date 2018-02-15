Pay it Forward: Kewanee teacher cooks for students in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois -- A veteran teacher, Mrs. Rebecca Baney, has been making a positive impact on students' lives for years.

She's taking that impact one step further, with cooking.

Baney said she noticed a need among the students where many kids didn't have time to eat after school or before extra curricular activities. So she decided to start making homemade meals for those in need.

She purchased all the food out of pocket, and made meals in her crock pot during class.

Two students, sisters Monika and Destiny, decided to nominate her for a "Pay it Forward" recognition.

