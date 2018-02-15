× North Scott community mourning death of sophomore killed in traffic crash

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the teenager killed in a crash on 162nd Avenue just outside Eldridge yesterday was driving home after a school event at North Scott High School.

SJ Madden, 15, of Park View was identified by school officials as the victim in the crash that happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Deputies said fog was present when Madden’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck head-on with a pick up. The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

Madden, a sophomore at North Scott, was very active in the school’s theater program, Lancer Productions. The troupe has cancelled this weekend’s performances of their winter production, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in which Madden was cast as Mr. Beaver.

Students at the school are being encouraged to wear Madden’s favorite color – red – or Lego or Star Wars apparel on Friday, Feb. 16.