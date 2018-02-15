Muscatine city council goes through active shooter training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Members of the Muscatine City Council participated in an active shooter drill on February 15, at city hall.

Muscatine city leaders were told to imagine a worst case scenario, a gunman making threats at city hall during a council meeting.

"That initial shock, that initial confrontation is very hard when that body gets that adrenaline dump to figure out what to do with it," said Captain Steve Snider, Muscatine Police Department.

It couldn't have come at a more appropriate time.

February 14th's tragic shooting that killed at least 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida shows how important it is to have a plan of action in a public place.

"It's unfortunate. The tragedies that continue to happen and it's unfortunate that we need to know these types of thing," said Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson.

"There's what's called the fight, flight or freeze syndrome, a lot of people will freeze in place and not know what to do," said Snider.

Council members know this has happened before.

In February of 2008 a man armed with two handguns went into Kirkwood city hall in Missouri, he killed 6 people but one man who took action survived. It's a lesson to be shared.

"Get out, if you can, get to some place and barricade yourself to where your in a safe position, that's your second most desirable option, your last option is hey, he's coming I have no place to go take some counter actions," said Snider.

It's a worst case scenario but it's worth preparing for because it's also proving to be all too possible.

"It gives you a chance to kind of try things out and understand what your routes might be and what your actions might be," said Kelcey Brackett, council member.